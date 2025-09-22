Giants’ Brian Daboll not committing to Russell Wilson for Week 4 as Jaxson Dart looms

It was the Jaxson Dart show again for the Giants on Saturday at the Meadowlands. Dart — who completed 12-of-19 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills — led a 71-yard scoring drive to open the second half.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll did not commit to veteran Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

“We are going through the tape right now and will evaluate everything,” Daboll said.

It provides a stark contrast compared to the last two weeks. Following Wilson’s Week 1 dud against the Washington Commanders, Daboll named the 36-year-old the starter for Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

He followed it up with a vintage 450-yard, three-touchdown performance in Dallas, which obviously guaranteed him another start on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But Wilson fell flat in Big Blue’s home opener. He completed just 18 of 32 passes for 160 yards and two interceptions in the 22-9 loss to the defending AFC champions, which featured Giants fans chanting “We want Dart!” in hopes of Daboll handing over the reins of the offense to rookie passer Jaxson Dart.

Those fans might get their wish in Week 4 at MetLife Stadium, as New York faces Los Angeles in hopes of finding its first win of the season. Dart continues to wait for his opportunity to assume his throne as franchise quarterback of the future following an impressive preseason that earned him the No. 2 spot on the depth chart over Jameis Winston.

Dart has appeared in select short-yardage packages, but has yet to attempt a pass. Giving him a shot certainly couldn’t hurt, considering Wilson has failed to throw a passing touchdown in two of his first three games with his new team.

“Well, we put him in the game the last two weeks,” Daboll said. “We wouldn’t put anybody in the game we don’t feel confident with.”

Even though it’s only been three games, the clock is already ticking on Daboll. This is his last chance to prove to John Mara that he can stick it in New York, and desperation will only accelerate his decision to turn to the rookie.

