Brian Daboll giving nothing on Giants’ Week 1 depth chart

In what has become his style, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll offered zero insight into how his team’s depth chart will shake out for Sunday’s season opener on the road against the Commanders.

“We have a good idea how we’re going to play,” Daboll said. “That will all come out on Sunday.”

Well, at least he has a plan, because from the outside, the Giants seem to be in flux.

Starters at right guard (Greg Van Roten vs. Evan Neal) or cornerback (Deonte Banks vs. Cor’Dale Flott) are unknown. But of the highest intrigue with the season practically here is which quarterback will hold the clipboard as Russell Wilson’s main backup: Jameis Winston or rookie Jaxson Dart?

Under Daboll, the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart runs the scout team during practice. No. 3 usually watches from the sidelines. That could change given the current quarterback room. Winston is as highly regarded a veteran as they come, with extensive starting experience that can immediately step in for Wilson if needed.

Dart lit up preseason play, turning what was bound to be a redshirt rookie season into one that sees him challenging for playing time ahead of schedule.

“As the week goes on, the backup quarterbacks will get a lot of reps on the [scout] teams and then we’ll decide what we want to do on some of the [practices],” Daboll said. “We’ve done it a variety of ways, but we’ll do what we think is best for each week.”