Giants Daniel Jones has best practice of camp so far with Eli Manning in attendance

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — On a day that one of the Giants’ greatest quarterbacks was in attendance at training camp, it seemed fitting that Daniel Jones had his best day of camp yet.

The often scrutinized QB was 14 of 16 during team drills on Tuesday morning and during third and long drills, Jones completed four of five passes for first downs. Jones did have one interception in practice, a red zone pick by Adoree Jackson, but overall it had been a very successful day for the fourth-year player.

For the first six days of camp Jones had looked similar to what many had seen out of him his first three years in the league. Giants coach Brian Daboll knew that daily reports of Jones’ progress would be beamed out of camp and has tried to help the young QB keep his focus where it needs to be.

“You try to help players focus on what they can control, which is their ability to prepare, their ability to be a good teammate, their ability to go out there and execute and focus on that rather than anything else,” Daboll said. “But you understand people are human. They’re not much older than my older kids. You learn to deal with different people differently, and you have some empathy for guys when they’re going through a tough stretch – and I’m not saying he’s going through a tough stretch, I’m just saying in general with any player. That’s just, I think, being a good person.

“Try to lead him the best way you can and get him to focus on the things that he can focus on”

Jones’ struggles have been well documented in his first three seasons in the NFL between injuries and rough play on the field. Last year, Jones threw a career-low 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Giants.

His season ended early in Week 12 when he suffered a cervical neck strain. And the spotlight has been squarely on him after New York opted not to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract.

Daboll and general manager Joe Schoenberg have publicly thrown their support behind Jones since the spring. When the Giants’ new coach was asked about what he looks for in quarterbacks to foreshadow how they’ll be, he cited several of the QBs he’s worked with in the past and how different they are.

“Quarterbacks usually work extremely hard,” he said. “Each of them lead a little bit differently. Have different talents. Is the system suited to what they do well? How much time on task is there for a quarterback in the same system? I think that’s important. I think it’s very important. You change the system after system after system after system, that’s hard on any quarterback.”

Two-time Super Bowl Champion Eli Manning visited the Giants on Tuesday. The New York legend’s visit was a first in some time due to COVID and he was a welcomed sight for many of the current players.

Linebacker Tae Crowder met Manning for the first time and called the opportunity amazing.

“That was pretty cool I can’t lie, that was cool,” Crowder said. “Just growing up watching Eli and just seeing all the great things he did. To come back and talk to the team, I feel like that means a lot to the team and everyone in the building.”