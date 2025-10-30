Giants’ Dexter Lawrence, team legend Carl Banks at odds after ‘delusional’ comments

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and team legend Carl Banks are at odds, with the two volleying jabs at each other through the media.

Banks, a two-time Super Bowl champion who lined up alongside Lawrence Taylor at the heart of the Giants’ vaunted defenses of the 1980s and early ’90s, ripped into Lawrence following Big Blue’s 38-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

“Dexter Lawrence, nobody respects you anymore. Nobody,” Banks said on his podcast. “The pre-injury Dexter is not there in their heads. They don’t respect you. There’s a difference. They’re on the field blocking you with a nine-year backup center. You’re not making a difference. The old Dexter would. There’s a lot of things that go into your performance. You know what that is, whether you’re still recovering or not… It’s time for you to start expecting more of yourself.”

Lawrence is still regarded as one of the best defensive tackles in all of football, though his production is down after suffering an elbow injury last season that limited him to just 12 games. Through eight games this season, he has 20 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 10 pressures, and an interception.

While the 27-year-old, who is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro Team member, is adamant that his elbow is not an issue, he did take exception to everything else Banks said.

“Those are strong words. That’s how he feels? F—k it,” Lawrence said. “He’s delusional.”

Offensive lines around the league certainly seem to respect Lawrence, even if Banks doesn’t. He is being double-teamed approximately 75% of all pass-rush opportunities this season, which is the most in the NFL.

“I hope people start trying to disrespect me,” Lawrence said, alluding to the hope of the double-teams whittling down. “Let’s say that.”

There have been positive byproducts from all the attention Lawrence is getting. The Giants are able to deploy a devastating pass rush off the edge behind the trio of Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter. Burns is tied for the league lead with 10 sacks.

