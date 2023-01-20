New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles: Preview, 3 keys, odds, how to watch, more

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Can the Giants break their losing streak against the Philadelphia Eagles this season and pick up their first postseason win over the Eagles since 2001? New York has already surpassed expectations with the win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round last weekend, which means all bets are off for what will come next this weekend.

The Giants’ defense did a masterful job of containing Justin Jefferson last week and they’ll have another tall order in trying to defend a talented Eagles offense led by Jalen Hurts. Daniel Jones has continued to play better and better as the season has progressed and will be a key for New York this weekend as well.

Below are three keys to the Giants’ Divisional Round battle against their NFC East rival, the Eagles.

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Game Details:

Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Time: Saturday, January 21st at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 21st at 8:15 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Betting Odds:

Spread: PHI -7.5

PHI -7.5 Moneyline: PHI (-365), NYG (+285)

PHI (-365), NYG (+285) Over/Under: 48

Top Matchups/Storylines:

Taming the Giant killer Boston Scott

Wink Martindale seemed to downplay how devastating the play of Eagles running back Boston Scott has been against the Giants, but there’s no denying he has been a Giant killer. Scott has 414 yards against New York in eight career games and nine touchdowns, both of which are the most he has against any NFL team over the course of his pro career. He has another 222 yards on 17 receptions and a touchdown.

Scott has two touchdowns against the Giants alone this season and it will be key for New York’s defense to keep him from running all over them again on Saturday.

“I mean, he’s a good running back. They got a stable of good running backs,” Martindale said. “Just because he scored. I don’t think he’s a Giant killer.”

Hanging tough against Eagles’ strong defensive line

The Giants are under no misconception about just how good the front of the Eagles’ defense is and the havoc they can rain when given the chance. That means it will be up to Evan Neal, Andrew Thomas, Nick Gates and company to stave off a pass rush that was two sacks away from an NFL record this season.

Thomas will need to play at the All-Pro level he’s been at this year and Evan Neal will have to improve off his first outing against the Eagles. The Giants do have another thing going for them in a quarterback in Daniel Jones that can break out of the pocket and make a play running the ball if he needs to.

Jones certainly wasn’t afraid to do during the Wild Card win over the Vikings. The Giants QB also expressed a lot of confidence in the O-line to get the job done on Saturday.

The Jalen Hurts factor

On the other side of the ball, the Giants will have to contend with shutting down one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Hurts is expecting every team to be gunning for him, especially with him dealing with shoulder pain, and he said as much this week when speaking with local Philly media. The Giants what a threat he posses when he is on the field even with him playing with pain and Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux told reporters that he expected to see Hurts’ best.

“I mean, he’s a great player,” Thibodeaux said. “Just across the league, people scheme against the great players. So, of course, teams are going to scheme against you know him as being one of the best quarterbacks in the league and I would say for us, we just got to do what we can to contain him.”

