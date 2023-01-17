Giants playoffs: Secondary ticket prices soar for playoff showdown with Eagles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Giants vs. Eagles is one of the hottest tickets in the NFL. In fact, it is the second most expensive Divisional Round game ever, according to TicketIQ, with the average price for tickets to Saturday’s game sitting at $1,106 on the secondary market.

Lower-level tickets are going for as high as $9,000-plus and a standard ticket is averaging at $427, according to the data. Standing-room-only tickets are the least expensive secondary market tickets, averaging $390.

The Giants and Eagles will go head-to-head after New York continued its surprise season with a win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card over the weekend. The always nasty rivalry between New York and Philly likely explains the high ticket prices for Saturday’s game.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET INSURANCE! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

BET INSURANCE CLAIM OFFER

New York is also anticipating a hostile crowd at Lincoln Financial Field when they come out of the tunnel on Saturday night. It was about the only word that head coach Brian Daboll could find that he felt accurately described the waiting environment.

While its nickname is the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia has a much different reputation than that suggests, which is well known around the sports world. Dexter Lawrence even joked that he told his mom she couldn’t come to the game.

“I know their fans are going to be out there. I hope we travel well,” Lawrence said.

“Like he said, gritty,” Lawrence continued about the atmosphere in Philadelphia. “Hard-nosed. I told my mom she can’t come to the game cause she’ll go back at them. But it should be fun and I’m excited.”

Andrew Thomas agreed with the description of the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

“Their crowd is brutal and then it helps when their team is as good as they are. We’re looking forward to it. It’s nothing but us against the world, so that’s the mentality that we have,” Thomas said.