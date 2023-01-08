Giants vs Eagles: Week 18 top same game parlay at +2000

The New York Giants are entering Week 18 looking to play spoiler to their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. There won’t be too many familiar faces starting for Big Blue, but there’s reason to believe that what Brian Daboll’s been able to accomplish could transcend who’s starting or not.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET INSURANCE! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

BET INSURANCE CLAIM OFFER

As exciting as the matchup is, you have a chance to join the action, and what better way to do so than with this same game parlay:

New York Giants (9-6-1) @ Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

Game Details:

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Date: Sunday, January 8th

Time 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS, NFL +

Betting Stats :

Moneyline: PHI (-1400), NY (+800)

PHI Spread: PHI -16.0 (-110)

Over/Under: 42.0

Giants vs. Eagles: Building the ultimate same-game parlay

Leg 1: Richie James Jr. Anytime TD

Rookie quarterback David Webb has yet to throw a pass in the NFL, so when that time does come — almost certainly sometime Sunday afternoon — he will hopefully have at least one receiver to lean on and simplify things for him. Richie James Jr. can be just that.

Since his rookie season in San Francisco, and again since coming to New York, Richie James has drastically improved his reliability as a receiver. With a drop percentage of 4.3, down from 14.3 his rookie season, James has become one of the few reliable options for the Giants, especially during the second half of the season.

James has scored all four of his touchdowns in his last seven games and will suit up despite several key starters sitting in the regular season finale.

Leg 2: Boston Scott Anytime TD

Sometimes there’s just something about playing a certain team that just gets a player going. For the Eagles’ Boston Scott, that certain team is the New York Giants. This will be Scott’s eighth time facing the Giants, and through his first seven appearances, he’s scored a total of nine touchdowns. He’s averaging more than a touchdown a game against the Giants on high volume, which is just insane to think about.

It seems that the oddsmakers have caught on as a Scott anytime TD sits at just +210 compared to +550 when the two teams last faced each other. Boston Scott has never not scored a touchdown against the Giants, and tomorrow figures more of the same.

Leg 3: Giants UNDER 2.5 total touchdowns

Saying that no Daniel Jones and no Saquon Barkley spells trouble for the Giants’ offense maybe be the most obvious statement of the year — it’s early, though — but it’s a painfully obvious truth.

Against an Eagles defense that will be fighting for a bye week, it’s likely not going to be a pretty week for the offense. Sure, they could find some late lightning, as the Eagles tend to allow teams to score late when behind, but it’s hard to envision this team with more than two total touchdowns.

Leg 4: OVER 36.5 total points scored

New York will likely struggle to score, that much we’ve focused on in great detail, but they will likely manage some points against an overprotective Eagles defensive scheme.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, will likely aim to blow the roof off the stadium — if the Linc had a roof — in Jalen Hurts return from injury. Perhaps they won’t have him in for the whole game, but considering the starters, the Giants are supposedly sitting, the Eagles will likely find success in all aspects, even if Gardner Minshew comes in the game (at least a Philly win is a Dallas loss). Taking the over at 36.5 is the perfect mix of value and realism.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

For more NFL bets, like this Giants and Eagles parlay, visit amNY Sports