Giants blow out Eagles in upset win, Skattebo scores 3 TDs

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Football Giants might have something here.

In the latest episode of “You Can’t Predict Football,” Big Blue followed up an abysmal, turnover-riddled loss to the lowly New Orleans Saints with a shocking beatdown of the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles, 34-17, on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

Rookie running back Cam Skattebo scored three touchdowns while rushing for 98 yards, while fellow rookie and quarterback Jaxson Dart completed 17 of 25 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown while adding 58 rushing yards and an additional score.

This is as rare a result as they come for the Giants, who are trying to claw their way out of the depths of their dark ages. They had lost seven of their previous eight meetings to the Eagles and won just three games all of last year.

They are now 2-4 through six games, while Dart is 2-1 as a starter. He is just the third rookie quarterback to win a game against the Eagles since 2016 (Dak Prescott, Jayden Daniels).

After an Eagles field goal on their opening drive, the Giants responded with two touchdowns on their first two possessions. Dart scrambled 20 yards up the middle to open New York’s scoring before scrambling to extend a 2nd-&-9 inside Eagles territory and hitting Wan’Dale Robinson for an intermediate gain that the wide receiver managed to break into a 35-yard touchdown down the right sideline with 5:37 to go in the first.

The Eagles responded with 14 unanswered points of their own. Jalen Hurts hit Dallas Godert for a three-yard score late in the first. He then rode the tush push home to give the visitors a 17-13 lead with 6:56 left in the half.

But the Giants unleashed a 15-play, 67-yard drive to go into the half with a three-point lead after Skattebo lumbered in from four yards out. The rookie rusher picked up his second score of the night with a one-yard score with 7:56 to go in the third to cap off a nine-play, 56-yard drive to go up 10.

New York’s defense helped break it open in the fourth when cornerback Cor’Dale Flott killed Philadelphia’s momentum by intercepting Hurts at the 9-yard line and returning it 68 yards into Eagles territory. Three plays later, Skattebo smashed his way in from a yard out to cap off a seldom-seen, memorable night in the Meadowlands.

