Giants legend Eli Manning misses Hall of Fame cut for 2nd straight year

If Bill Belichick can’t get his call to Canton, the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters won’t let just anybody in — and that appears to apply for Eli Manning, too.

The New York Giants’ legendary quarterback has missed the cut for Hall of Fame enshrinement for a second straight year, as first reported by Ian O’Connor of The Athletic.

His resume should ultimately lead to his election, as he was one of 15 finalists this year. He is the Giants’ all-time leader with 57,023 passing yards, which ranks 11th in NFL history between Hall of Famers Dan Marino and John Elway, and 366 touchdowns amassed over a 16-year career.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP, he led the Giants to one of the greatest upsets in NFL history in Super Bowl XLII when Big Blue defeated the then-undefeated New England Patriots. He is one of only 13 quarterbacks in the history of the game to win multiple Super Bowl titles. Only Tom Brady (five), Patrick Mahomes (three), and Joe Montana (three) have more Super Bowl MVPs than Manning.

