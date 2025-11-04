Giants left ’embarrassed’ as continued lows are reflected in fan turnout

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3) reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Consider this another damning indignation of the Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen era at MetLife Stadium, as the brain trust’s time leading the New York Giants continues to dwindle.

While Big Blue was getting ransacked in a 34-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers — a 10-point deficit that was more of a consolation prize due to Daboll’s alarming usage of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart late in an unwinnable game — Giants fans had to sit through the afternoon while being largely outnumbered by a sea of red and gold.

Imagine how Lawrence Taylor or Phil Simms felt seeing that?

“Seeing the San Fran fans all packing the stadium, I felt embarrassed leaving the field,” offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. said. “And that’s not really a feeling you want to have leaving your own home stadium.”

Even Dart, who has tried to toe the line of conservatism in his first foray into life as a pro, could not help hiding some of his disappointment in the fan turnout.

“That was interesting,” Dart said. “I’ve never played at a home game where I felt like it was kind of lopsided in that department. But they have a good fan base, and they traveled well.”

It is somewhat of a miracle that this has not happened sooner, considering Giants fans do not have much to drop ridiculous amounts of money for.

This is the third consecutive season in which they have started 2-7 under Daboll with a roster constructed by Schoen. Even while Dart appears to be the real deal, he is stuck in an ineffective offensive scheme with a depleted supporting cast around him.

The Giants are without their top wide receiver, Malik Nabers, and lost rookie running back sensation Cam Skattebo to a dislocated ankle in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I kind of felt like the energy sucked out of us when our best player went down at midfield. I felt like that kind of really hurt, really shook a lot of guys, unfortunately, and I feel like it kind of took the wind out of our sails, unfortunately.”

Certainly not the sort of product Giants fans would want to pay their hard-earned dollar to see.

