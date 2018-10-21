For the second year in a row, forward thinking fans of the New York Giants already are hoping the team keeps losing enough down the stretch to score a top draft pick.

It worked last year, as Big Blue used the No. 2 overall selection on standout running back Saquon Barkley after finished with a 3-13 record. These Giants are 1-5, identical to the 2017 team through six games.

Monday night's matchup in Atlanta against the high-scoring Falcons appears to be another tough draw for the Giants, so don't be surprised to find them dropping to 1-6 and remaining at the bottom of the NFL standings. Here are three reasons to believe another loss is on the horizon.

Ineffective Eli

At this point, it's clear the offensive line's issues aren't the only thing holding back Eli Manning. He's simply not getting the job done.

Among quarterbacks who started every game entering Week 7, Manning is tied with Washington's Alex Smith for the fewest passing touchdowns. With four interceptions this season, Manning also has twice as many than Smith.

Manning isn't taking enough chances when it comes to getting the ball to his star receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. Until he does, there's no reason to believe the offense will find its groove.

Thirty-somethings

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Falcons (2-4) are lagging behind in the competitive NFC South, but it's not because they can't score. They average 27.8 points per game and have eclipsed the 30-point threshold four times.

In contrast, the Giants put up 31 points in a loss to the Carolina Panthers earlier this month, marking the first time they eclipsed 30 points since the 2015 regular-season finale. Unless the Giants can buck the trend — or hold an opponent under 30 points for the first time since Sept. 22 — the losing will continue.

Matty Ice

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, is on his way to another statistically impressive season. And he has often played well against the Giants, too.

Over four regular-season matchups, Ryan sports a 7-1 TD-to-INT ratio and a completion rate of 65.5 percent. In his lone home game against the G-Men, he completed 23 of 28 passes (82.1 percent) for 270 yards and three scores in a 34-0 thrashing. Given Monday's game is in Atlanta again, that's a bad omen.