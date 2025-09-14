Giants falter in OT, drop crazy Week 2 tilt to Cowboys 40-37

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) watches his field goal against the New York Giants to tie the game during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Well, the New York Giants are certainly more entertaining than they were last season, but that hasn’t translated into a win, yet.

Following a dizzying fourth quarter and four straight failed drives in overtime, a Russell Wilson interception gifted the Dallas Cowboys one more possession late in the extra frame, ultimately setting up Brandon Aubrey’s 46-yard game-winning field goal to lift Big Blue’s NFC East rival to a 40-37 victory on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

“That was a tough one,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said. “A lot of back and forth. The guys left it all out on the field. This is a tough result.”

It was Aubrey who forced overtime with a 64-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter, capping off a bizarre final minute that featured 17 points in total scored.

After Dak Prescott hit George Pickens for a six-yard touchdown with 52 seconds remaining, the Giants (0-2) appeared to pull off a miracle when Wilson hit Malik Nabers for a 42-yard touchdown bomb to make it a 37-34 game with 25 seconds left.

Both defenses disappeared in the final 15 minutes, as the two teams combined to score 41 points in the fourth quarter — the most in the history of this storied NFC East rivalry.

That included a stretch of five straight touchdowns after the Cowboys kicked a field goal to take a 20-16 lead.

Wilson was brilliant before his questionable overtime decisions, which should quell questions about his job security after Week 1, when he passed for just 168 yards in a 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. He answered his critics with 451 yards and three touchdowns on 30-of-41 passing. It was the first time a Giants quarterback threw for over 400 yards in a game since Daniel Jones in 2021.

“I thought he played well,” Daboll said. “He made some plays, attacked some things we wanted to attack.”

Nabers, who voiced his frustration last week, was fed plenty, as he reeled in seven catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

The Giants had opportunities to build a healthy advantage in the first quarter, which they dominated. They bossed over 12 minutes of possession and ran 24 plays compared to Dallas’ three, but two red-zone drives ended in field goals.

Wilson and Big Blue picked up their first touchdown of the year with 5:37 left in the second quarter when he hit Nabers for a 29-yard touchdown, but the Cowboys went on a 17-3 run to take a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Cam Skattebo picked up his first career touchdown on a one-yard score to put the Giants ahead, but Miles Sanders answered with a four-yard score of his own to put Dallas up four. Wilson came up big on a 4th-&-4 to hit Wan’Dale Robinson for a 32-yard score with 2:44 left.

