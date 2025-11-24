Giants fire DC Shane Bowen after latest 4th-quarter collapse

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen looks on during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The magic number to fire Shane Bowen turned out to be five, as the New York Giants dismissed their defensive coordinator on Monday following yet another fourth-quarter collapse on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen will assume the role of defensive coordinator moving forward.

Big Blue led by 10, 27-17, roughly three minutes into the fourth quarter following a circus touchdown reception by quarterback Jameis Winston, who converted the 33-yard score from a pass from wide receiver Gunner Olszewski off an end-around.

But Bowen’s defense allowed a 49-yard touchdown to Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who went off for 219 yards on just 15 carries in Week 12, before allowing the hosts to march down for a game-tying field goal in the final minute of regulation.

On the first play of overtime, New York’s defense let Gibbs loose again for a 69-yard score, which proved to be the game-winner.

It was the fifth time this season that the Giants lost a game in which they were leading in the fourth quarter, which leads the NFL. That included a monumental collapse in Denver against the Broncos in Week 7 in which Bowen’s defense squandered an 18-point lead with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. No team has done that since at least 1970, per ESPN.

The Giants have also lost five road games this season in which they led by 10 points or more.

Just two weeks ago, they blew a 20-10 lead with 3:58 remaining to the Chicago Bears, which ultimately led to the firing of head coach Brian Daboll.

Fourth-quarter collapses aside, the Giants rank 30th in the NFL in both yards allowed per game and points allowed per game this season.

The decision to fire Bowen was the first big move made by interim head coach Mike Kafka, who is now 0-2. He lost his head-coaching debut in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium when Bowen’s defense could not hold a 20-19 lead, allowing the visitors to breeze down the field late for the game-winning touchdown.

