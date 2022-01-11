Giants GM search: At least 7 candidates already on radar

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Considering that the writing was on the wall for Dave Gettleman’s “retirement,” the New York Giants certainly seemed prepared for the moment their general manager position became vacant.

After four miserable seasons running the Giants’ front office, Gettleman announced his retirement on Monday — just one day after Big Blue put the finishing touches on another big stinker of a year that ended with a 4-13 record.

Almost immediately, reports came flooding in about potential GM candidates under co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and how they’ve already reached out to teams around the league for permission to speak with some of their top executive talents.

In what seems an exception to the rule, their actions actually seem to be matching up with Mara’s sentiments on Monday.

“This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager,” Mara said. “We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting, and coaching.”

Here are the names that we know are currently in the running:

Giants GM Search Candidates

Monti Ossenfort: For the past two seasons, Ossenfort has performed as Tennessee Titans’ director of player personnel. This after 15 years with the New England Patriots organization where there are immediate and obvious links to current Giants head coach, Joe Judge, who worked as a special-teams coach under Bill Belichick for eight seasons. He was previously linked to GM jobs with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans.

Ryan Cowden: Cowden is also a member of the Titans organization where he has spent the last six years. Since 2018, he’s been the team’s vice president of player personnel — the latest position in a well-traveled, 22-year career at the NFL level that included scouting and draft preparations.

Ryan Poles: At just 36 years old, Poles has catapulted up the Kansas City Chiefs’ ranks over the past 12 years where he took over as executive director of player personnel in 2021. He’s spent of that time evaluating college scouts — and the Chiefs’ current standing as an AFC powerhouse suggests that he’s done a fine job at that.

Joe Schoen: One of the immediate names that were speculated, the Buffalo Bills’ assistant general manager has been an integral part of building the AFC East side into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Schoen has been at this position with the Bills for over five seasons after working as the director of player personnel for the Miami Dolphins.

Adrian Wilson: Wilson has never really left the Cardinals. After being drafted by them as a safety and spending 11 years there as a player, he spent the 2013 season with the Patriots (and Judge). In 2015, he re-joined the Cardinals as a scout and quickly moved up the franchise’s ladder. He was promoted to vice president of pro personnel in 2021.

Adam Peters: Peters is in his first year as the San Francisco 49ers’ assistant general manager after spending four as their vice president of player personnel. A 19-year career at the NFL level included playing an integral role with the Denver Broncos, helping them build a team that ultimately won Super Bowl 50.

Ran Carthon: Son of former Giants fullback and Super Bowl XXI champion Maurice Carthon, Ran spent three seasons playing in the NFL before moving to the executive side of things in 2008. From a scout with the Atlanta Falcons from 2008-2011, Carthon was hired as the Rams’ director of pro player personnel, where he spent five seasons. He now works with the San Francisco 49ers as their director of player personnel.