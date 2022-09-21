Giants’ Graham Gano named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

When you hit the game-winning field goal on a 56-yard field goal, there are probably going to be some accolades that come along with that feat. For Giants kicker Graham Gano, that came in the form of being named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the week on Wednesday.

Gano kicked the winning field goal in the final two minutes of the Giants’ 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers and was a perfect 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts on Sunday. The award is the fifth time over the course of his career and marked the third consecutive season in which he was given the honor.

It also was the second straight week that a Giants player had been named an NFC player of the week. Saquon Barkley was named Offensive Player of the Week for the opening week of the season.

Gano hit not one, but two 50+ yard field goals during Sunday’s win and his 56-yarder tied for the second longest kick in Giants franchise history. He also hit a 51-yard field goal earlier in the game to tie things at 13.

“Those 50-plus yarders are special,” Gano said on Sunday. “Everything has to go right on them. It’s a lot different than hitting a 30-yarder, even though a 30-yarder earlier in the game my heart was pounding because we got the fumble recovery. I ran down and realized we were in field goal range, so I gotta calm my heart rate. Those 50-yarders are fun.”

The Giants are off to their best start to a season since 2016, when they also won their first two games of the season. The Giants have had two winnable games to start the year and have a third coming up with the Dallas Cowboys coming to East Rutherford for a showdown on Monday Night Football.