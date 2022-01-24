Giants head coach search: Brian Daboll gets second interview

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York Giants didn’t even wait 12 hours after the Buffalo Bills’ season ended to put in an official request to interview their offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, for a second time, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Monday.

The Giants previously spoke to Daboll on Friday evening — the same day they announced that former Bills assistant general manager, Joe Schoen, was hired as their general manager.

With that obvious connection, Daboll is one of the understandable favorites to land the Giants’ head-coaching gig that was left vacant two weeks ago following the dismissal of Joe Judge.

Daboll’s offense in Buffalo was one of the best in the NFL this season which featured a second-straight AFC East divisional title before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in an epic Divisional Round matchup on Sunday night. The Bills finished third in the NFL with 28.4 points a game and fifth with 381.9 yards a game.

Under Daboll’s watch, quarterback Josh Allen finished sixth in the league with a franchise-record 409 completions, seventh with 36 touchdown passes, and eighth with 4,407 yards. The progress made with the Bills’ franchise passer provides an intrigue that Daboll could maximize the talent of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones — though it is still undetermined if he will be Big Blue’s No. 1 man under center in 2022.

The Giants continue to move quickly in their attempts to fill out their leadership ranks. It took them just 12 days to hire Schoen — who is leading the search for a new head coach — as general manager.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are also expected to interview for the Giants’ head-coaching vacancy later this week.

Flores reportedly has the Giants atop his list of potential landing spots after he was surprisingly fired by the Dolphins two weeks ago. The Brooklyn native took a team that finished 5-11 in 2019 and went 19-14 over the following two seasons.

Graham has been the Giants’ defensive coordinator for each of the last two seasons, though his unit experienced a significant regression that was exacerbated by an offense that offered zero support.