Giants hire veteran Johnson as RB coach

The Giants officially named Craig Johnson as their running backs coach yesterday.

Johnson, who spent the last three seasons as the quarterbacks coach of the Minnesota Vikings, will enter his 15th season coaching in the NFL and 32nd season overall.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to join such a great franchise. I’ll come here to do my part to help the Giants get to and win a Super Bowl,” Johnson said.

Based on head coach Tom Coughlin’s high praise for Johnson, he seems like a perfect fit for the team.

“He really did an outstanding job with protections. And he’s talked long and hard about ball security. Pass protection and ball security are both very important to me,” Coughlin said.