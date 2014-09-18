Giants in for tough matchup against undefeated Houston

Eli Manning #10 of the Giants and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo stand on the sidelines late in a game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014 in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo Credit: Lavender by the Bay via Facebook

The Giants’ fourth-quarter pratfalls in last week’s loss at home against the Cardinals sent them into an 0-2 hole to start the season. Their journey toward a first victory during the 2014 season won’t get any easier when the 2-0 Texans visit MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Although a repeat of the disastrous final quarter is unlikely, there’s plenty more for Big Blue to worry about in Week 3.

Ground war

Through two games, only three teams have accumulated fewer yards rushing than the Giants’ 134. Their opponents from Houston are at the opposite end of the spectrum, accruing 303 yards on the ground. Not helping matters for the Giants is Rashad Jennings, the running back signed during the offseason who lost a fumble last week. Expect the Texans to win the time of possession battle.

Watt-ch out!

While the Texans’ defense has tallied just three sacks through two games, elite D-lineman J.J. Watt is still a viable threat to break out of his slump. He has recorded 31 sacks over the past two seasons, but just one this year. Against a work-in-progress Giants offensive line, that might change. And there may be no reprieve when the Giants are on defense; Watt caught a touchdown pass in last week’s victory in Oakland.

Weak points

In each of the first two games of the season, the Giants have posted 14 points. Unless their defense can play all-time-great defense the rest of the way, that won’t be enough to win many games. Don’t expect things to get too much better when the Texans come to town. Through the first two weeks, no team in the NFL has allowed fewer points than Houston (20).