One Giant hope? Jaxson Dart shines again for Big Blue in preseason win over Jets

It was the Jaxson Dart show again for the Giants on Saturday at the Meadowlands. Dart — who completed 12-of-19 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills — led a 71-yard scoring drive to open the second half.

It was the Jaxson Dart show again for the Giants on Saturday at the Meadowlands.

After Big Blue held a one-point lead over the Jets at halftime, the 25th overall pick entered the game. Dart — who completed 12-of-19 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills — led a 71-yard scoring drive to open the second half.

The Ole Miss product threw a 20-yard touchdown down the middle to newly-signed tight end Greg Dulcich, who joined New York after three years with the Denver Broncos.

Dart followed with a one-yard touchdown run to cap a 55-yard drive, which started off a Jets’ interception. Those were the only two drives the 22-year-old conducted as he continued to impress.

After the game, Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll said Dart “executed” his game well, but cautioned that there’s still a long way for the young passer to go.

“He’s still got a lot to learn but he’s growing every day. Like I said, that’s why we drafted him. We spent a lot of time with him, have a lot of confidence in the young man,” Daboll said. “He’s done a good job for us since he’s been here in every area you could do, off the field, on the field, leadership, moxie, intelligence, but it’s early.”

Dart will not be playing immediately in the regular season. Russell Wilson, the announced Giants starting quarterback, looked better in week two of the preseason.

After throwing for only 28 yards in his first outing with Big Blue against Buffalo last Saturday, in which he started two drives, Wilson led an opening-drive score against the Jets. The highlight was an 80-yard strike to undrafted rookie Beaux Collins.

Wilson stepped up in a clean pocket off a play-action pass and delivered a strong throw down the middle, flexing his deep ball accuracy which has been among the league’s best throughout his NFL tenure.

Collins was tackled just before scoring, though, giving Tyrone Tracy Jr. an opportunity.

The second-year halfback punched in a touchdown from one yard out and finished with 39 yards on seven carries. The Purdue product is expected to work as New York’s lead halfback in 2025, especially early on with rookie Cam Skattebo battling a hamstring injury.

While Wilson threw an interception, he and Dart combined to give the Giants a 21-6 lead midway through the third quarter.

Then, veteran Jameis Winston, who signed a two-year deal worth $8 million over the offseason, entered and led a drive that culminated in a field goal. In the fourth quarter, he led a 65-yard drive, which ended with a quarterback sneak touchdown from one yard away.

Tommy Devito started New York’s final drive and completed a 41-yard strike down the middle on his second pass. But the third-year quarterback attempted to throw to the endzone two plays later and threw off the back of a defender in traffic, resulting in an interception.

Still, the Giants’ quarterbacks put together a solid overall performance in the 31-12 win. None were more impressive than Dart, who continues to bid for regular-season snaps at some point this season with his impressive play immediately.