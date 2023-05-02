Giants and Jets 2024 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: Who do experts see them taking?

Yes, we just finished the 2023 NFL Draft, so looking ahead to the 2024 one feels foolish, but it’s also draft season and everybody is putting out their early 2024 mocks. We thought we’d look at who experts thought the Giants and Jets were likely to take so that we can track how those teams needs evolve as the year goes out.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Jets’ 2024 first-round pick will be sent to Green Bay if Aaron Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps this season. That means that, barring an injury, the Jets will not have a first-round pick next year, so some of the mocks have already chosen to give that pick to Green Bay.

Below are some of the picks from the mock drafts that dropped this week, plus commentary from the original author and the links to read the full mock.

Giants, pick #17: Chop Robinson, EDGE Penn State

A Maryland transfer, Robinson established himself as one of the Big Ten’s more promising pass rushers last season. He needs to turn the flashes into more consistent play. Watch him against Michigan State or Auburn, though, and you can see the exciting potential.

Jets, pick #27: Graham Barton, OT/G Duke

Barton might not have elite length, but he moves well and consistently executes his assignments on film. He might be 2024’s version of Peter Skoronski.

Giants, pick #15: Xavier Worthy, WR Texas

The Giants added Jalin Hyatt in the ’23 draft and look to get Daniel Jones another weapon here.

Jets, pick #27: Javon Bullard, CB Georgia

Aaron Rodgers never had a first-round WR in Green Bay and the Jets take on that tradition in New York.

Giants, pick #15: Rome Odunze, WR Washington

Following a wide receiver class devoid of size, the league will be looking for bigger weapons next year. The 6-foot-3 Odunze has the size and speed to stretch the field from the outside. The key stat to know about Rome Odunze: Based on route-adjusted metrics, he generated a catch rate of 9.8% above expected.

Jets pick (#26) already given to Green Bay

Giants, pick #16: Emeka Egbuka, WR Ohio State

Joe Schoen certainly took Big Blue’s receiver problem seriously, with the GM adding a horde of new targets for quarterback Daniel Jones. None, however, look like true go-to threats. Egbuka has been overshadowed by Harrison, but the 6-1, 205-pounder is the kind of smooth and savvy pass catcher who could become a high-volume weapon at the next level.

Jets pick (#27) already given to Green Bay

Giants, pick #21: Bralon Trice, EDGE Washington

The Giants don’t have an excellent pass rush, so they’ll need to address that position soon. Bralon Trice has been a great pass rusher for Washington. He has big upside.

Jets, pick #26: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE Texas

The Jets could stand to add another playmaker for whomever they find to play quarterback this offseason. Ja’Tavion Sanders has mismatch athleticism and speed.

Giants, pick #15: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB Alabama

Deonte Banks gives this defense one shutdown corner to build around for the future, but there’s no harm in adding another one next year. McKinstry has the size, length, and athleticism to be a problem for opposing receivers.

Jets, pick #27: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT Illinois

The Jets might need to reload their defensive depth in the trenches next offseason, and next year’s draft class should be deep enough to give them some strong options late in the first round. Newton is a tough, athletic defender who can push the pocket from the inside, and blow up run plays before they start.

