Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Giants and Jets 2024 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: Who do experts see them taking?

By
comments
Posted on
Giants and Jets 2024 NFL Mock draft picks
Preparations for the NFL Draft continue Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Yes, we just finished the 2023 NFL Draft, so looking ahead to the 2024 one feels foolish, but it’s also draft season and everybody is putting out their early 2024 mocks. We thought we’d look at who experts thought the Giants and Jets were likely to take so that we can track how those teams needs evolve as the year goes out. 

One thing to keep in mind is that the Jets’ 2024 first-round pick will be sent to Green Bay if Aaron Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps this season. That means that, barring an injury, the Jets will not have a first-round pick next year, so some of the mocks have already chosen to give that pick to Green Bay. 

Below are some of the picks from the mock drafts that dropped this week, plus commentary from the original author and the links to read the full mock. 

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Giants, pick #17: Chop Robinson, EDGE Penn State

A Maryland transfer, Robinson established himself as one of the Big Ten’s more promising pass rushers last season. He needs to turn the flashes into more consistent play. Watch him against Michigan State or Auburn, though, and you can see the exciting potential.

Jets, pick #27: Graham Barton, OT/G Duke

Barton might not have elite length, but he moves well and consistently executes his assignments on film. He might be 2024’s version of Peter Skoronski.

The Giants could select Chop Robinson
Penn State linebacker Chop Robinson celebrates a tackle against Northwestern (Wikimedia Commons)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Giants, pick #15: Xavier Worthy, WR Texas

The Giants added Jalin Hyatt in the ’23 draft and look to get Daniel Jones another weapon here.

Jets, pick #27: Javon Bullard, CB Georgia

Aaron Rodgers never had a first-round WR in Green Bay and the Jets take on that tradition in New York.

 

Ryan McCrystal, Sharp Football Analysis

Giants, pick #15: Rome Odunze, WR Washington

Following a wide receiver class devoid of size, the league will be looking for bigger weapons next year. The 6-foot-3 Odunze has the size and speed to stretch the field from the outside. The key stat to know about Rome Odunze: Based on route-adjusted metrics, he generated a catch rate of 9.8% above expected.

Jets pick (#26) already given to Green Bay

 

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Giants, pick #16: Emeka Egbuka, WR Ohio State

Joe Schoen certainly took Big Blue’s receiver problem seriously, with the GM adding a horde of new targets for quarterback Daniel Jones. None, however, look like true go-to threats. Egbuka has been overshadowed by Harrison, but the 6-1, 205-pounder is the kind of smooth and savvy pass catcher who could become a high-volume weapon at the next level.

Jets pick (#27) already given to Green Bay

Emeka Egbuka could be an option for the Giants in 2024
COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 26: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes poses after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball

Giants, pick #21: Bralon Trice, EDGE Washington

The Giants don’t have an excellent pass rush, so they’ll need to address that position soon. Bralon Trice has been a great pass rusher for Washington. He has big upside.

Jets, pick #26: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE Texas

The Jets could stand to add another playmaker for whomever they find to play quarterback this offseason. Ja’Tavion Sanders has mismatch athleticism and speed.

 

Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports

Giants, pick #15: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB Alabama

Deonte Banks gives this defense one shutdown corner to build around for the future, but there’s no harm in adding another one next year. McKinstry has the size, length, and athleticism to be a problem for opposing receivers.

Jets, pick #27: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT Illinois

The Jets might need to reload their defensive depth in the trenches next offseason, and next year’s draft class should be deep enough to give them some strong options late in the first round. Newton is a tough, athletic defender who can push the pocket from the inside, and blow up run plays before they start.

For more Jets and Giants coverage, visit amNY Sports

Kool-Aid McKinstry could be an option for the Giants in 2024

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC