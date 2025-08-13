Quantcast
Tempers flare as Giants, Jets fight at joint practice

New York Giants guard Jon Runyan (76) on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In what has become one of the more tiresome traditions of joint practices around the NFL, the Giants and Jets came to blows during Wednesday’s joint practice at Giants team facilities.

Big Blue’s offensive line took exception to a tackle made by Jets defensive lineman Will McDonald on running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. 

Offensive lineman Greg Van Roten began to mix it up with McDonald, with both going to the ground. Giants rookie Marcus Mbow then joined in to help his teammate get a few shots in on Gang Green’s defender.

Just a few feet away, Giants lineman Jon Runyan Jr. and Jets cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers got in each other’s faces. Runyan had already taken issue with one of linebacker Jamien Sherwood’s tackles earlier in Wednesday’s practice.

The much smaller Stiggers ripped Runyan’s helmet off, and it appeared that the two would engage, but Giants veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie stepped in to break it up.

While the Jets have been going full contact at different points throughout training camp, the Giants have not, which has presented a fundamental difference during these practices and has obviously raised tensions, too.

