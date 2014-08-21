Four players to watch in Giants-Jets preseason game

It’s easy for fans to get charged up for the annual preseason matchup.

It’s easy for fans to get charged up for the annual Giants-Jets preseason matchup, but there are more important things for the fan bases to worry about than winning an exhibition game.

Here’s a look at four players who need to show more than they have this preseason when the two teams meet on Friday night at MetLife Stadium.

Eli Manning

The Giants quarterback still appears to be working out the kinks. That better be all it is, because this team can’t afford a repeat of Eli’s subpar 2013 results.

Stephen Hill

The athletic wideout needs to start putting it all together. Jets fans — and it would seem the coaches, too — are growing impatient with his development. A big play or two Friday would help his cause.

Jason Pierre-Paul

JPP has downplayed his lack of any preseason sacks through three games. Still, would it hurt the defensive end to bring down Jets QB Geno Smith just once?

Any Jets CB

At this point, surviving the game with no lasting injuries would be a big improvement for this depleted secondary.