Giants owner John Mara announces he is battling cancer

New York Giants chief executive officer and co-owner, John Mara, revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

“I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors,” Mara said in a statement. “I’m feeling strong and optimistic, and I’m committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support—personally, professionally, and medically. I ask that you respect my privacy and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Mara is one of the more hands-on owners in the NFL. With an office at team facilities, he is a regular presence at practice and is in daily correspondence with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

The 70-year-old was seen in attendance at MetLife Stadium on Sunday for the Giants’ first win of the season, a 21-18 upset over the Los Angeles Chargers behind the promising debut of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Giants have been in the Mara family practically since its conception 100 years ago. Tim Mara, John’s grandfather, bought the franchise for $500 in 1925. Just five years later, in 1930, he split the team’s ownership between his two sons, Jack and 14-year-old Wellington.

Wellington Mara stayed with the franchise through the 2004 season — he sold half the team to the Tisch Family in 1990 — ultimately handing the reins over to John before his death in 2005.

John Mara and Steve Tisch have been in control for the last 20 years, overseeing two Super Bowl titles. They recently sold a 10% stake in the team to the Koch Family at a valuation of $10 billion.

