Giants’ Kenny Golladay misses crucial meeting with Commanders due to illness

The Giants’ already shorthanded receiver group was down one more player on Sunday. Kenny Golladay was a last-minute addition to the Giants’ injury report as questionable on Saturday and he was ruled out on Sunday morning hours before kickoff at MetLife Stadium.

Golladay missed the game due to illness and not injury so the absence won’t be long-term. There had been hope that he would be able to play, but Golladay woke up on Sunday feeling worse than he did the day before, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

That absence of Golladay left the New York receiving group as Darius Slayton, Richie James, Isaiah Hodgins, Marcus Johnson and David Sills against Washington.

Golladay has not had the season that he has needed to this year for New York. He has just four catches on 10 targets for 51 yards this season. He wasn’t targeted during the Giants’ Week 12 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.