Koch family buying 10% stake in Giants: report

The Koch family is purchasing a 10% stake in the New York Giants at a North American record-setting valuation of $10 billion, as first reported by Bloomberg.

The deal is pending approval by the league owners, who are expected to approve it during their upcoming meeting in October.

Julia Koch, with her $81.2 billion net worth inherited from her widow, David Koch, is one of the richest women in the world. She and her family are leading the charge to make a second major purchase on the New York sports landscape. Last year, they bought a 15% stake in BSE Global, the company that owns the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and the WNBA’s New York Liberty.

Koch Industries is a multinational conglomerate corporation based in Kansas and the second-largest privately held company in the United States. Its benchmark companies include Georgia-Pacific and Guardian Industries.

The Mara and Tisch families announced in February that 10% of the Giants were up for sale, just months after the NFL approved a vote in August of 2024 that would allow private equity firms to buy up to a 10% share in its teams. In December, the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills became the first teams to sell minority shares to such firms. The Bills’ 10 limited partners include Basketball Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, and former US men’s soccer star Jozy Altidore.

The Mara family has owned the Giants since their inception in 1925 and agreed to a 50-50 split with the Tisch family in 1991. John Mara and Steve Tisch, the team’s current co-owners, have been in control since 2005.

Selling this 10% non-controlling stake provides a pretty payday for the two families. The Giants’ $10 billion valuation shatters the previous North American record set when Josh Harris’ group paid $6.05 billion for the Washington Commanders.

