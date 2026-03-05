How might Giants re-build linebacker position after Bobby Okereke release?

The Giants’ offseason started heating up this week with the release of Bobby Okereke. The veteran linebacker experienced a steady decline in production over the last two seasons, so it was only a matter of time before the team moved on from him.

The Giants will save $9 million in cap space, giving them extra room to revamp the front seven. Micah McFadden is the only other middle linebacker on the roster, but he is recovering from a foot injury and could find himself off the roster.

With the defense short-staffed, the Giants could find a replacement in free agency or the 2026 NFL draft, as they hold the fifth overall pick

Proven Free Agents

Quay Walker is one of the few free agent linebackers who could find himself in New York. The 25-year-old has spent his four NFL seasons with the Packers, tallying 469 tackles, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles. He would slot into the Giants’ defense as their primary run and pass-stopping linebacker.

If the Giants are looking for more speed on defense, Nakobe Dean is a viable replacement. The former Georgia Bulldog spent four seasons with the Eagles, during which he recorded 226 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

He has the benefit of playoff experience and a Super Bowl title under his belt, something the Giants will be looking for as they revamp their roster under new head coach John Harbaugh. Dean’s injury history, which includes a torn patellar tendon, presents a potential problem for New York.

Talented Prospects

If they decide to select a linebacker with that No. 5 pick at the draft, Sonny Styles could be a perfect fit.

The Ohio State product has experience leading a top-notch defense, recording 132 tackles, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles. These numbers helped him earn 2025 First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten honors.

Kyle Louis is another option if the Giants decide to hold off on drafting a linebacker in the first round. In three seasons at Pittsburgh, he ended with 198 tackles, 10 sacks, and six interceptions.

