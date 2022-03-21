Giants sign RB Matt Breida amid Saquon Barkley trade rumors

The New York Giants have signed veteran running back Matt Breida, who comes to New York City after a stint with the Buffalo Bills.

The G-men are bulking up at the position to play behind Pro-Bowler Saquon Barkley, which comes amid rumors that the new front office, led by first-year general manager Joe Schoenm, may trade Barkley this offseason.

Some other NFL insiders have speculated that the cap-space-saving move would come during the season, which could raise the 25-year-old’s trade value if a playoff contender needs help with their running game.

[READ ALSO: Saquon Barkley trade rumors continue to heat up]

Breida, who is heading into his 6th year in the NFL, has served as the backup on the San Francisco 49ers, along with the Miami Dolphins and Bills. He boasts a respectable 4.9 yards-per-attempt, along with 98 career touchdowns and 2,281 total yards.

Barkley, a fan-favorite in New York, entered the league as a 2nd-overall draft selection in the 2018 NFL draft, and rushed for an outstanding 1,307 yards in his rookie year. The running back has failed to play an entire season since his NFL debut, after sustaining multiple injuries in his still-young career.

The team’s rushing game will likely be crucial to the development of 4th-year starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who will be looking for a new contract after the season. Schoenm, along with fellow first-year Giant, head coach Brian Daboll, will likely use this year to evaluate Jones’ potential as a long-term starter for the team from MetLife Stadium.