Giants head coach search: Latest on Mike McCarthy, John Harbaugh

The New York Giants will interview former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy next week, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

McCarthy, 62, is known for his offensive game-planning and his ability to work well with quarterbacks. He helped Aaron Rodgers develop into the future Hall of Famer that he currently is, winning Super Bowl XLV during his 13-year stint with the franchise from 2006 to 2018. Rodgers won two of his four league MVPs while playing under McCarthy.

Following his dismissal from Green Bay, he interviewed for the vacant Giants job in 2020, which ultimately went to Joe Judge. McCarthy went to the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent five seasons and made the playoffs three times. When healthy, quarterback Dak Prescott was one of the very best in the NFL. He threw for 4,449 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021, then led the league with 410 completions and 36 passing touchdowns to go with 4,516 yards in 2023.

While his work in the passing game is undeniable, poor game management — specifically, clock management — has been exposed over the years.

The Giants are also slated to interview with interim head coach Mike Kafka, who went 2-5 after taking over for the fired Brian Daboll in Week 11, former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, ex-Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, a Staten Island native and Wagner College alumnus.

While Stefanski or even McCarthy might have been considered favorites just days ago, the Baltimore Ravens’ dismissal of John Harbaugh after 18 seasons and a Super Bowl title significantly alters the landscape of general manager Joe Schoen’s search.

Within an hour after the news broke of Harbaugh and the Ravens’ split on Tuesday, seven teams reportedly checked in on the 63-year-old’s availability. The Giants are believed to be one of those teams, as multiple reports have already disclosed that they are interested in setting up an interview with him.

