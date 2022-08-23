Giants reduce roster to 80 with new injury designations: Nick Gates, Matt Peart begin season on PUP List

The New York Giants did not have to release any players ahead of the NFL’s second cutdown day of training camp.

Instead, the team announced several injury designations that end up counting as roster spots. The Giants now sit at 80 rostered players following the league’s deadline.

Rookie inside linebacker Darrian Beavers, along with tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones and Andre Miller were put on I.R. this afternoon.

Beavers was the sixth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft before the Giants and suffered a torn ACL during Sunday night’s preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Beavers is the second 2022 draftee to be lost for the season following offensive lineman Marcus McKethan, a fifth-round choice, being placed on I.R. on Aug. 6th.

Seals-Jones is a six-year veteran with prior playing experience for the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, and Cleveland Browns. Miller, on the other hand, was converted to tight end by the Giants and suffered a forearm injury in a training camp practice.

The injuries to Seals-Jones and Miller leave the Giants with four tight ends on the active roster. Daniel Bellinger, a fourth-round pick, Chris Myarick, Jordan Akins, and Austin Allen are the current tight ends left on the active roster.

Giants place OL on the PUP List

Nick Gates and Matt Peart were also placed on the active/PUP list at the beginning of training camp. The PUP list designation means that they no longer count on the team’s final roster and will miss the first four games of the 2022-23 season.

Both linemen suffered injuries and are still recovering from them. Gates fractured his lower left leg at Washington early in the season last year while Peart tore his ACL at Philadelphia on Dec. 26 in a game in which he started at right tackle.

In their place, John Feliciano and seventh overall pick Evan Neal are expected to be the starters at both center, and right tackle respectively.

The Giants will have their final preseason game against the Jets this Sunday and will need to make the final cutdowns of their roster to 53 by next Tuesday.

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com