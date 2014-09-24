Giants open division play in Washington

With a win now firmly under their belts, the Giants won’t have to suffer questions of whether they’ll begin another season winless entering October. In fact, they’ve got a solid chance to go .500 in September if they can get past their NFC East rivals, the Redskins tonight (8:25 p.m., CBS/2/NFLN). Both teams are 1-2 as the Giants reach the first division matchup on their schedule.

Giants fans know how tricky a matchup in Washington can be, and this year is no different. Here are three keys to a Giants victory this weekend.

Account for Cousins

Robert Griffin III won’t be on the field, but his understudy Kirk Cousins has been just as good, if not better, than the former No. 2 overall pick. In two starts this year, his Redskins have averaged 37.5 points and the quarterback’s numbers have been superb (64.2% completions, 677 yards, five touchdowns, one interception, 105.8 passer rating). With respect to the Texans, whom the Giants beat on Sunday 30-17, Cousins is leaps and bounds better than Ryan Fitzpatrick.Run, Rashad, runWith a monster day toting the ball for the Giants on Sunday, Rashad Jennings (176 yards on 34 carries) busted out in a big way. Still, it’s only one game. He’ll need to produce games close to this good more often to earn the trust of fans and coaches. Jennings is in for a challenge if he’s to eclipse 100 yards against the Redskins, who rank third in rushing yards allowed per game (64.7).

Play it again, Eli

Don’t look now, but Eli Manning just had one of the most accurate games of his pro career. Sunday’s victory over Houston marked just the seventh time — including Super Bowl XLVI — Manning has thrown at least 25 passes and completed at least 75% of them. A repeat performance against a tough, but beatable, Washington pass defense will go a long way toward silencing doubters in offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo’s new offensive system.