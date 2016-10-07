Giants-Packers a tough matchup for Big Blue on Sunday night

A win on the road Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers would go a long way.

Odell Beckham Jr. ranks 16th in the NFL in receiving yards through four games. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

What’s the deal with the New York Giants? First they’re winning, now they’re losing. Can’t they make up their minds?

OK, so that’s a very Seinfeld-ian way of breaking down the G-Men through the first quarter of the 2016 season, but there’s truth to it. This team needs to figure out if it’s a contender or a pretender.

A win on the road Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers (2-1) would go a long way toward giving the fan base hope. That could prove tough for the Giants (2-2) for several reasons.

Odell’s issues

Odell Beckham Jr. just hasn’t played like the all-world receiver everyone has grown accustomed to watching. Heck, he hasn’t even acted in the most professional manner after the whistle.

Teammates and coaches have been on his case for his behavior, and it’s anyone’s guess if that will sink in with the star wideout, who currently ranks 16th in receiving yards.

Green Bay’s secondary isn’t a major force, so it’s possible he finally had a breakout performance between the lines. That is, if he can keep his head in the game.

Aa-Rod

His completion rate is down its lowest level since taking over for Brett Favre in 2008, but Aaron Rodgers is getting results. The Packers’ passer has tossed seven touchdowns and just one interception in three games.

Coming off a bye, the star QB must have liked what he saw in the Giants’ 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday when Big Blue allowed Sam Bradford to complete 26-of-36 passes for 262 yards and a score.

It’s time for high-priced free agent cornerback Janoris Jenkins to earn his keep, lock down wideout Jordy Nelson and make Rodgers’ day more challenging.

Pass rush problems

The Giants’ top free agent addition, Olivier Vernon, was supposed to enhance a floundering pass rush. With just one sack thus far, the results haven’t come yet. He’s only part of the problem, considering the Giants are tied for last in sacks with just four all season.

Green Bay’s offensive line is vulnerable, but not porous. They’ll make Vernon, Jason Pierre-Paul (one sack) and the rest of the Giants’ front four work hard to pressure Rodgers.