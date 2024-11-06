Giants, Panthers bring battle of dysfunction to Germany for Week 10

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In a battle of 2-7 teams, the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers will travel overseas to take on each other at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

With both teams at the bottom of the NFL’s standings, this game presents an opportunity for one of these sides to get back in the win column, with the Giants in the midst of a four-game losing streak, most recently losing 27-22 to the Washington Commanders. The Panthers looking for their first two-game win streak since they started 3-0 in 2021.

The Giants, fresh off dropping their fourth in a row, are looking to just get back in the win column. And with a game against one of the worst teams in football record-wise, this might be their best chance to get there.

Look for New York to do a lot of damage on the ground. The Panthers have allowed 1,434 rushing yards this season, far and away the most in the league. This bodes well for the Giants, especially Tyrone Tracy. The young running back has surged into the starting role in the Giants backfield and has seen 16 or more carries in four of the last five games. Since taking over as the Giants main running back five games ago, he has rushed for 413 yards and two touchdowns and has averaged a tad over five yards per carry. Look for the Giants to give Tracy a heavy workload in this week’s matchup.

On the flip side, the Panthers do not have a great pass defense either, as they are ranked eighth worst in the NFL. They have allowed 2,149 yards through the air and have allowed 18 passing touchdowns, tied for the second most in the league. Overall, the Panthers’ 34 touchdowns allowed are the most in the league.

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants have struggled to put up points for much of the season, but this is their chance to put them up in bunches. And after Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s positive remarks on his quarterback performance last week, now is the time for Jones to shine.

“Yeah, I thought he did a nice job,” Daboll said. “The week before, I thought he did a lot of good things. Again, when you lose, it doesn’t feel like any of that. But he made a lot of good plays for us.”

Defensively, the story still remains the pass rush, as the Giants’ 35 sacks is far and away the most in the league. When the Giants get to the quarterback, good things happen. They will try to get to former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, who won his starting job back a week ago after originally losing it to Andy Dalton. This season, Young has thrown for 694 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions across four games and has been sacked 10 times.

If the Giants’ defense is able to disrupt Young, they should win this game. This is a very winnable game for Big Blue if they are

able to limit unforced errors and get to Young.

