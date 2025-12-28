Giants lose hold on No. 1 pick, throttle Raiders 34-10

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Trading the No. 1 overall pick for multiple selections at the 2026 NFL Draft might have been overrated, anyway.

The New York Giants are winners for the first time since October, snapping a nine-game skid in a 34-10 beatdown of the equally inept Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

With the win, which was Mike Kafka’s first as interim head coach after losing his first five tries, Big Blue (3-13) lost its stronghold on the top selection at this spring’s draft to the Raiders (2-14) in what was just the fourth meeting in NFL history (post-merger) that featured the two worst teams playing each other during the final two weeks of the season.

Jaxson Dart passed for 207 yards and added 48 on the ground with two touchdowns. The franchise quarterback’s presence would have allowed the Giants to hold that No. 1 pick hostage for a passer-needy team desperate for a crack at drafting a potential organizational game-changer under center.

Still, New York could come away with the top pick should it lose to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 and the Raiders beat the Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs.

Regardless, Sunday provided a much-needed sliver of good feeling for a franchise that has been mired in dysfunction. This was the largest margin of victory since a 38-10 triumph over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 of the 2022 season.

Wan’Dale Robinson led all receivers with 11 catches for 113 yards, making him the first wide receiver 5-foot-8 or shorter to record a 1,000-yard season since Richard Johnson in 1989.

The Giants defense had a banner day, too. They picked Raiders quarterback Geno Smith twice. The former Jets draft pick leads the NFL with 17 interceptions this season and left the game early after suffering an ankle injury.

Edge rusher Brian Burns, who was named to the Pro Bowl earlier this week, picked up 1.5 sacks to set a new career-best at 16.5.

Cornerback Deonte Banks, whose defensive issues has landed him in a reserve role in the secondary, provided an exclamation point with a 95-yard kick-off return.

