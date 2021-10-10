Giants ravaged by injuries, lose Barkley, Jones, Golladay in loss to Cowboys

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The levels in which the New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening down in Texas are currently immeasurable. Not only did they lose 44-20 to drop to 1-4 on the season, but they lost two of their most valuable offensive pieces in running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones — both of whom suffered injuries in the first half — along with No. 1 receiver Kenny Golladay.

With 6:17 to go in the first quarter after an incomplete pass over the middle intended for the running back, Barkley stepped on the foot of Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis as his left ankle rolled awkwardly. He limped off the field and was examined on the sideline by team staff as his ankle swelled. Shortly thereafter, he was carted to the locker room and quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

With just under four minutes to go in the second quarter, Jones bounded to the left on a quarterback keeper on the Cowboys’ 1-yard-line before a helmet-to-helmet collision dazed the passer. After attempting to get up and walk back to the huddle, Jones’ legs buckled before he was carted off with a concussion.

It forced the Giants to turn to veteran passer Mike Glennon under center and Devontae Booker in the backfield for the rest of the way for an offense that was already without a pair of invaluable wide receivers in Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton along with emerging left tackle, Andrew Thomas.

They did nothing with a Lorenzo Carter interception on the Cowboys’ opening drive of the evening near midfield, which ended with a Graham Gano missed field goal — nor could they capitalize on a fumbled snap by Dak Prescott on the Giants’ 5-yard-line, recovered by Reggie Ragland.

The Cowboys were well on their way with 12 minutes left in the second quarter when Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for a 49-yard touchdown to go up 10-0.

It was the biggest play of the day for the Cowboys’ quarterback, who took the very same field at AT&T Stadium on Sunday 364 days after he suffered a season-ending leg injury against the very same Giants.

New York pulled within seven on a Gano 51-yard field goal that was set up by a circus 43-yard connection from Jones, who heaved up a prayer down the left sideline, to Kadarius Toney, who tip-toed the sideline and over the legs of a defender to haul in the catch.

With the staggering lack of offensive weapons, Toney starred for the Giants in the loss, posting a franchise rookie record 189 yards on 10 catches.

But even his day ended on a sour note when he was thrown out of the game for trying to throw a punch at safety Damontae Kazee during a fourth-quarter scrum with the game long decided.

Three of those 10 catches from Toney came on a drive in which Giants tied it up with 2:51 to go in the half; just one play after losing Jones for the game when Booker leaped over the pile for a one-yard touchdown.

Dallas poached the lead with 36 seconds to go before the break when Prescott hit Cooper down the left sideline for a 24-yard score.

As the Giants took the field for the fourth quarter, No. 1 receiver Kenny Golladay was nowhere to be found. He was ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

Gano’s second 51-yard field goal of the day drew the Giants within four early in the third quarter behind a 35-yard reception by Toney from Glennon.

But the deficit would only grow as the Cowboys reeled off 17 unanswered points to put the game out of reach; both scores coming from Elliott to cap off a monster day of 110 yards on 21 carries.

Booker would nab a consolation prize with 3:17 to go when he powered home for his second score of the day, but things somehow got worse when Glennon allowed a pick-six inside the final two minutes to Anthony Brown.