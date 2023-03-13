Giants re-sign punter Jamie Gillan to 2-year deal

The “Scottish Hammer” will remain in East Rutherford with the Giants.

New York agreed to terms on a new two-year, $4 million contract with punter Jamie Gillan ahead of the opening of free agency, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissaro reported on Monday. Gillan can make an additional $1 million in incentives as part of the deal.

Gillan beat out Riley Dixon for the starting job last season and improved over the course of the year following several hiccups early on. He ended the season averaging a career-high 46.8 yards per punt.

The “Scottish Hammer” joined the Giants in late 2021 after New York signed him off the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Prior to that he spent three seasons in Cleveland. The Giants clearly saw enough out of the Inverness, Scotland native to keep him around for another two seasons.

Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey told reporters in January that he had seen growth in Gillan’s game over the course of the season.

“You see the maturation process of it. You see him getting better. He’s getting more confident,” McGaughey said. “He’s doing a lot better. He’s working hard. That’s part of being a young punter in this league, you’re just trying to figure it out. And I think he’s on his way to figuring it out.”

The move came hours after the Giants re-signed Sterling Shepard to a one-year deal to bring him back to the swamps of New Jersey. Shepard is the longest-tenured player on the Giants’ roster.

