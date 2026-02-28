Giants rumors: Kenneth Walker on Big Blue’s radar

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball as New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) defends during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants simply are not resting on the laurels of having a potential franchise running back in Cam Skattebo, as Big Blue is reportedly showing interest in Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic was first to report the Giants’ interest — a clear indication that there is some uncertainty about just how reliable Skattebo can be, considering his bruising style of play and the generally shorter shelf life of running backs in the NFL. Tyrone Tracy, who has been forced to take the reins as New York’s No. 1 back in each of the past two seasons, also is not seen as a reliable starter.

Interest in Walker represents a significant pivot from what general manager Joe Schoen had said in previous years, especially regarding the Saquon Barkley saga. Perhaps the organizational philosophy has changed with veteran head coach John Harbaugh taking over.

Walker is the top running back available on the free-agent market, and his value understandably skyrocketed following his brilliant performance in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots earlier this month, when he went off for 135 rushing yards on 27 carries.

The 2025 campaign was the first time that Walker played in all 17 games of a single season, with 1,027 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He tied a career high with 4.6 carries per attempt.

The Giants’ appetite for another running back is becoming increasingly apparent, as they also met with the top running back in the 2026 draft class, Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love, during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

