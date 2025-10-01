Giants vs. Saints Week 5 preview: What can Jaxson Dart do for an encore?

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) prepares to take a snap during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants can’t have everything go their way. That would be too easy.

The Jaxson Dart era is off to a flying start as they enter their Week 5 matchup against the winless New Orleans Saints down in the Big Easy (1 p.m. ET). The rookie quarterback steered Big Blue to its first win of the season, doing so in upset fashion over the previously undefeated Los Angeles Chargers.

He looked like he belonged, even if it wasn’t a showstopping performance. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 54 with a score.

In the backfield, Cam Skattebo looks like he can be Dart’s running mate. The bruising back ran for 79 yards in the win and brings the sort of grit and tenacity the franchise has otherwise been lacking for years.

But Sunday’s win came at a price. Malik Nabers was lost for the season after tearing his ACL in the second quarter — a significant hit to a wide-receiver room that is not all that deep.

“He’s one of our better players,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “I think one of the better players at his position in the league…We’ll have a tremendous amount of support for him and his family. That’s obviously a tough loss for our football team, but we’ll regroup, and we’ll get the guys ready to play that are here and be as good as we can be. On the perimeter, I know those guys will do everything they can to be as good as we can be. But certainly, when you lose one of your better players, that’s a big loss.”

Who picks up the slack?

Dart only attempted 20 passes against Los Angeles, and spread the wealth more than enough by connecting with six different receivers. Darius Slayton could be Dart’s safety valve. The longest-tenured Giant caught three passes for a team-leading 44 yards against the Chargers.

All he needs to be is steady, especially against a bad Saints defense.

Wan’Dale Robinson’s explosive capabilities should draw plenty of attention, even if it has not translated into sustainable pro success. But opportunities should be plentiful against a New Orleans defense that has been torched for 75 points in its last two games.

A big day for the defense?

The Giants’ defense showed signs of life in their win over the Chargers, holding Justin Herbert’s high-powered offense to just 18 points, while picking him off twice.

The Saints’ offense is nowhere near as lethal as Los Angeles’, as they’ve been held to fewer than 20 points three times in their first four games of the season..

Spencer Rattler has proven to be a decent enough game manager, but New York’s relentless pass rush should provide more than enough problems to tip the scales in their favor.

