Giants announce Saquon Barkley will play in Week 14 battle against Eagles

New York Giants will play Saquon Barkley Sunday
New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley leaps into the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.
AP Photo/John Munson

The Giants may be decimated with injuries but they will have a top offensive playmaker at their disposal for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Giants’ running back, Saquon Barkley will play in the Giants’ Week 14 contest. 

Barkley suffered a neck injury during practice this week and was considered a game-time decision heading into the NFC East clash. 

In six games against the Eagles, Barkley has totaled over 400 yards rushing with over five yards per carry. The last two contests have been difficult for the former second-overall pick with the Eagles holding him to under three yards a carry and no touchdowns. 

The former Penn State standout had over 300 total yards rushing in his first four games against his rival. In the confines of MetLife Stadium, Barkley has averaged over five yards a carry while totaling two touchdowns 

Barkley has recorded 1,055 yards rushing this season (the third time he’s gone over 1,000 yards in his career) and eight touchdowns. 

The Giants (7-4-1) enter a must-win game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (11-1) and expect to be without key players on defense like Adoree Jackson and Leonard Williams. Having their top offensive weapon though should certainly soften the blow. 

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

