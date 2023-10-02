Giants-Seahawks betting promos: DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, other MNF offers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Monday Night Football is a matchup between NFC playoff teams from last season and these Giants-Seahawks betting promos can raise the stakes on the action. Here’s a quick look at how bettors can sign up and get in on the action with these exclusive offers.

The five best Giants-Seahawks betting promos will set up players with a slew of bonuses for Monday Night Football. Sign up with DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, and bet365 to grab these offers.

Giants-Seahawks Betting Promos: How to Activate These Offers

Monday Night Football features two teams that should be in the mix in the NFC this season. The Giants and Seahawks made trips to the playoffs last season and entered 2023 with high expectations. This is a pivotal game for both teams. Seattle is on a two-game winning streak after dropping the season opener. Meanwhile, New York has one win sandwiched between two ugly losses. These Giants-Seahawks betting promos will set bettors up with great ways to wager on this significant matchup.

How to Claim $350 in Bonuses on DraftKings Sportsbook

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ $150 NO SWEAT BETS CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook is home to two types of bonuses tonight. New players who activate this offer will have the chance to lock up $200 in bonus bets and $150 in no-sweat NFL bets. To claim these bonuses, start with a $5 wager on the Giants-Seahawks game tonight. It’s as simple as that when it comes to this new and improved offer. Betting on the NFL can be difficult, but this promo will help new bettors gain an edge.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 on Giants-Seahawks to win $350 in total bonuses.

Win $200 in Giants-Seahawks Bonuses in the FanDuel Sportsbook App

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $200

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is home to a sure thing for football fans tonight. Monday Night Football bettors can place a $5 wager in the app on the Giants or Seahawks. No matter who wins tonight, bettors will receive $200 in bonuses. Guaranteed wins are few and far between when it comes to betting on the NFL, but that’s exactly what bettors can get with this Giants-Seahawks betting promo.

Click this link and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to qualify for a $200 bonus on Giants-Seahawks.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 Unlocks $1K Bet

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is a flexible promo for new bettors. This offer puts the power in the hands of the players going into Giants-Seahawks tonight. Start with a real money wager on Monday Night Football. Any bet up to $1,000 will be completely covered by bonus bets. In other words, anyone who loses on this initial bet will get a refund in bonuses. New users can wager however much they are comfortable with and know that it is completely backed up by this offer.

Click this link to get a $1,000 first bet on Monday Night Football tonight. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY8GET to claim this offer.

BetMGM Giants-Seahawks Betting Promo: Start with $1,500 Offer

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Sportsbook is upping the offer with this Giants-Seahawks betting promo. Football bettors who want to push all their chips to the middle of the table can do so with this offer. The kicker is that BetMGM will provide bettors who lose on that first bet with a dollar-for-dollar match in bonus bets. Any amount up to $1,500 will be completely covered.

Click here to redeem this offer from BetMGM Sportsbook and redeem a $1,500 first bet.

Bet365 Sportsbook Unlocks $365 Bonus

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Bet365 Sportsbook is keeping it simple with this Giants-Seahawks betting promo. Sign up and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this offer. From there, lock in a $1 wager on tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup. No matter what happens in the game, bettors will win $365 in bonuses. This offer is currently available to first-time depositors in a number of different states (Kentucky, Colorado, Ohio, New Jersey, Virginia, and Iowa).

New players on bet365 Sportsbook can bet $1 to win $365 in bonuses. Click here to sign up in select states (KY, CO, OH, NJ, VA and IA).

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.