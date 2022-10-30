Giants fall to Seahawks, halting 4-game win streak  

The Giants fell to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday by a 13–27 margin, halting the team’s four-game winning streak.

New York took on the Seahawks in Seattle looking to improve their playoff position, but former Giants quarterback Geno Smith had other plans — as he tossed 212 passing yards on 23 out of 34 completions, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Current Giants signal caller Daniel Jones fell flat during the game, as he completed just 17 of his 31 passes in the game, and totaled just 176 yards and no scores.

The key to the game, however, came on special teams, when punt returner Richie James fumbled twice while recovering a kick from Seattle.

James fumbled his second punt return of the game with 5:22 left, giving Seattle the ball at the Giants 32. Two plays later, Walker reversed his field, broke tackles and scooted 16 yards for the clinching touchdown.

Two plays later, Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III reversed his field, broke tackles and scooted 16 yards for the clinching touchdown.

Sunday marked the only matchup of teams with winning records in the NFL this week, and it saw the Seahawks advance to a surprising 5–3 record. That comes after the team traded away star quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a package of draft picks.

The Seahawks have thrived this year, while Denver has fallen to a 3–5 record, and finds themselves out of playoff contention.

Giants’ Saquan Barkley finished the game with just 53 yards on 20 rushes (an average of 2.7 yards per carry).

He had entered the week leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage, and was second in yards rushing. His previous season low on the ground was 70 yards against Green Bay. But he struggled against a Seahawks defense that gave up 235 yards rushing to New Orleans less than a month ago.

The Giants came back to earth this game, and now find themselves tied with the Dallas Cowboys at 6–2 on the year.

Both teams trail the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, who remain 7–0 after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers handedly on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

