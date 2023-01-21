Giants season ends in disappointing fashion with 38-7 drubbing by Eagles

Death. Taxes. And the Giants struggling in the City of Brotherly Love.

New York’s promising first season under Brian Daboll came to a disappointing end with a 38-7 blowout loss to the rival Eagles Saturday night in the NFC Divisional Round.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles jumped on the Giants early and often with back-to-back scoring drives to kick off the team’s fifth meeting in the postseason. Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith caught two touchdown passes on the drives.

Daniel Jones struggled to keep up against a superior defense throughout the game. Philadelphia’s relentless pass rush accounted for five sacks while Jones threw for less than 150 yards passing. Jones also threw his first postseason interception to former Giant, James Bradberry to continue Philly’s onslaught in the first half.

The Giants’ quarterback who made tremendous strides throughout the regular season completed 15 of 27 passes for 135 yards and a 53.6 passer rating. New York’s top offensive weapons outside of Jones weren’t much better either.

Saquon Barkley totaled just 11 touches on offense for 82 yards and no scores.

Down 28-0 after the first half, the Giants went on a 10-play, 88-yard drive capped off by a Matt Brieda run to cut the deficit to 21. But Philadelphia’s offensive line was just too much for the Giants’ front seven. The Eagles rushed for a combined 268 yards on the ground and three scores.

The loss in Philly was the 10th straight loss for the Giants against their NFC East rivals. The last time they had won in the City of Brotherly Love was in 2013.

The Giants’ season ends with a 10-8-1 record in the first season under Brian Daboll. Philadelphia will move on to their second NFC Title game appearance next Sunday at home on FOX.

Game Notes

The Giants rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown score. Their 5.9 yards per carry is the most the Eagles have given up in a game since early November.

New York’s 2022-23 season may have ended, but there are several off-season questions surrounding the team with Daniel Jones, Barkley, and a plethora of other top players becoming free agents once the season concludes.

Jalen Hurts accounted for close to 200 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. Philadelphia outscored the Giants 68-7 in the first half thanks in large part to the combination of Hurts. New York lost all three contests to Philly in the 2022-23 season.

