Giants inducting seven members as part of 2022 Ring of Honor class

Seven members of the Giants organization will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor as part of the 2022 class, including former running backs Joe Morris, Ottis Anderson and Rodney Hampton and defensive end Leonard Marshall.

Defensive back Jimmy Patton, halfback/receiver Kyle Rote and senior vice president of medical services Ronnie Barnes round out this year’s group of honorees. Morris, Anderson, Hampton and Marshall had all been on hand at the Giants practice facility in East Rutherford on Tuesday when the team informed them of the news.

All seven will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor on Monday, Sept. 26 during a special halftime ceremony at MetLife Stadium.

“We are proud to add these deserving and legendary figures in Giants history to our Ring of Honor,” Giants co-owner John Mara said in a statement. “Each of the players was among the very best at his position to wear a Giants uniform. All of them helped our franchise win championships and enjoy long-term success, as has Ronnie Barnes, who has been an invaluable and beloved member of our organization for decades.”

This year’s class includes seven individuals who have been part of Giants Super Bowl-winning teams. Morris, Anderson and Marshall were all part of the 1986 team that won Super Bowl XXI. Anderson, Marshall and Hampton also helped them win Super Bowl XXV, while Patton and Rote were part of the 1956 Giants championship team.

The additions this year will increase the members of the 1986 championship team to nine members in the Ring of Honor.

The four that were at the Giants facility on Tuesday headline the group being honored this year. Anderson, who was with the Giants from 1986-1992, helped lead New York to two titles and was named Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl XXV after rushing for 102 yards.

He was only one of four running backs in NFL history to hold the distinction of scoring rushing touchdowns in two Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl MVP.

Hampton is second in Giants history with 6,897 rushing yards and 1,824 carries, but never played in Super Bowl XXV due to a fractured fibula he suffered during the divisional round game against Chicago. Morris, a two-time Pro Bowler, holds the honoring of being third among Giants running backs all-time in rushing yards (5,296) and carries (1,318), fourth in rushing touchdowns (48) and second in 100-yard games with 19.

Marshall appeared in 149 regular season games and 11 playoff games during his career with the Giants. He sits third on the team’s all-time sacks list with 79.5 during the regular season, behind only Michael Strahan and Lawrence Taylor.

His 7.0 sacks during the postseason are second among Giants all-time.