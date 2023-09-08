Giants sportsbook promo codes: How to score the Week 1 betting offers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

These Giants sportsbook promo codes will set bettors up for success ahead of Sunday Night Football this weekend. The Giants will face off against the Cowboys, arguably their biggest rival.

New players can activate these Giants sportsbook promo codes in time for Sunday’s game. This will provide access to a wide array of sportsbook bonuses for Giants vs. Cowboys.

Giants Sportsbook Promo Codes: Win Big on Sunday Night Football

The Giants are entering the season with high expectations after winning a playoff game in year one under Brian Daboll. However, the Cowboys are expected to be in the mix in the NFC as well. The NFC East could be the best division in football, which makes this Week 1 matchup that much more important. Obviously, a loss in Week 1 won’t make or break anyone’s season, but both teams are going to want to start off with a win. Take advantage of these Giants sportsbook promo codes to lock in the best offers for Sunday Night Football.

PointsBet Sportsbook Offers Free Giants Jersey with $50 Bet

This one is as simple as it gets. Bet $50 on the NFL, get $150 at Fanatics to use on merchandise or even a Giants jersey.

New players can secure this offer from PointsBet Sportsbook. Sign up by clicking here.

DraftKings Sportsbook Sends Bettors $200 Instant Bonus

Football fans don’t need to worry when it comes to this DraftKings Sportsbook promo. Signing up with this offer will ensure victory for new players. Create an account and place a $5 wager on Cowboys-Giants to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. It’s important to note that these bonus bets will hit your account before the game even starts. That affords bettors the opportunity to bet on the NFL with house money.

New bettors can win $200 in bonuses instantly by placing a $5 wager on the Giants at DraftKings Sportsbook. Click this link to get started.

FanDuel Sportsbook App: How to Secure 2 NFL Offers

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is one of the best places for NFL fans to go this weekend. Begin NFL Week 1 with a $5 bet on any game, including Giants vs. Cowboys. This will trigger a guaranteed payout of $200 in bonuses. The outcome of Sunday Night Football won’t matter for this bonus. New users will also be eligible for a $100 coupon code for NFL Sunday Ticket. Check your email for details on how to redeem this unique offer.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and qualify for a $200 sportsbook bonus and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Caesars Sportsbook Triggers $250 Giants Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to betting on the NFL. From competitive odds to an easy-to-use app, there are plenty of reasons to sign up ahead of Week 1. New players will have a chance to lock up $250 in bonuses as well. Sign up with promo code AMNY2GET to activate this offer. Next, place a bet of $50 or more on the Giants or Cowboys on Sunday. That’s all it takes to win five $50 bet credits in addition to any potential cash winnings.

Click this link for a $250 guaranteed bonus. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET for this offer.

BetMGM Sportsbook: How to Redeem This $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is starting bettors off with a $1,500 first bet. This new promo provides players with a certain level of flexibility ahead of the NFL season. First off, any amount up to $1,500 will be completely covered by BetMGM Sportsbook. Additionally, this offer is applicable to a wide range of games. While we expect to see serious interest in Giants-Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, there are tons of options for bettors.

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook to claim a $1,500 first bet for the Giants or any other NFL Week 1 game. Use this link to register.

Bet365 Sportsbook Delivers 200-1 Payout for Giants-Cowboys

Don’t sleep on bet365 Sportsbook this NFL season. This is one of the top sportsbooks out there for football fans and it all starts with this 200-1 payout. Bettors who activate this promo and lock in a $1 wager on Giants-Cowboys will win $200 in bonuses when the game finishes. This promo is currently available to first-time depositors in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, and Iowa.

Click here to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook. From there, bet $1 on the Giants to win $200 in bonuses guaranteed.