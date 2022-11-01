Giants stay silent at 2022 trade deadline: “I’m pleased with where we are at internally”

The New York Giants are 6-2 heading into their bye week, but their front office made a strategic move that could alter their early season success.

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone and the Giants have chosen to not make any moves citing the difficult cap restrictions currently placed on the team. With just around $4 million in cap space, New York determined that a move for an immediate solution would not help the team’s long-term outlook.

“We’re 6-2 after eight games. I’m pleased with the way things are going internally…the conversations are ongoing. There were some conversations and the price didn’t match up and things didn’t work out.” Joe Schoen told reporters shortly after the deadline came and went.

The Giants decided to stay pact amid several players being dealt over the last 24 hours at positions of apparent need. Calvin Ridley and Chase Claypool were two receivers that had been moved for second-round selections.

Roquan Smith, the NFL’s leading tackler was traded to Baltimore for a second-round pick. In the end, the salary cap concerns for many of the players moved was a key factor.

“There were a couple of players where, financially, we just couldn’t do it. We went through a lot of scenarios…we just couldn’t land the plane on some of them where both teams agreed on the compensation.” Schoen said.

That doesn’t mean the Giants have been completely silent though. New York traded away disgruntled and injured wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

“We explored a lot of opportunities, it was a move that was made with the best decision for the organization for where we are.” Schoen later added.

New York wasn’t the only team that remained still throughout the NFL’s trade deadline. Their division rivals also either stayed pat or gave away players throughout Thursday’s deadline. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys both bolstered their defensive lines with moves a week before the deadline. Washington, on the other hand, sent starting corner William Jackson III to Pittsburgh for late-round picks.

Schoen was adamant though that the rest of the division would not impact the Giants’ current plans.

“There are some good teams in the East and in the NFC in general. We’re always trying to upgrade the roster. Winning the division is always in mind but just where we were and where can we improve: I’m always going to look at that.”

Time will tell whether the Giants staying still at the deadline was the right move or not. With a large amount of dead cap coming off the books for New York next year, it does offer the team a lot more flexibility to be aggressive in year two of the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll era.

“When the season is over, I think we’ll be in much better shape. Will we get through the season without having to push a little bit down the road? It’s not trending that way. Regardless, we’ll still be in good shape going into 2023.”

