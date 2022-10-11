Giants surprise start remains in perspective for first-year head coach Brian Daboll

The 4-1 start is enough to get any Giants fan excited considering where the expectations had started this season, but head coach Brian Daboll isn’t jumping for joy just yet.

New York’s NFC football team is off to its best start since 2009 when they went 5-0. The Giants finished that season 8-8 and missed the playoffs, which is a good reminder that no matter how good the year starts, nothing is guaranteed by the time the regular season comes to an end.

It’s why first-year head coach Brian Daboll has tried to keep the surprising start in perspective.

“I just think we stay consistent with how we approach things during the week,” Daboll said on Monday during a virtual media availability. “Again regardless of result, whether you lose. Whether you have a losing record, whether you have a winning record, I don’t think you can focus on your record. You have to focus on what you need to do to improve throughout the week and for the team that you’re playing against and be as consistent as you can with that. And we’ve tried to do that as a coaching staff.

“I know the players have tried to do that. And that’s how we’ll approach it every week regardless of the outcome.”

Sunday’s win in London was a momentous one for Big Blue, which beat a very talented Green Bay team by way of a second-half comeback orchestrated by Daniel Jones. New York’s defense stood the test against a Packers offense led by Aaron Rodgers and held them without a touchdown in the second half of the game.

It was the second week in a row that the Giants D didn’t allow a touchdown in the second half of a contest. And the Giants have allowed just 91 pass competitions, which is the fewest in the NFL.

All of it has added up to bring the Giants to four wins through the first five weeks of the season and move up the power rankings. After the Week 5 win, amNewYork listed the Giants eighth on the latest power rankings, but it still hasn’t tried some people to discount what the Giants have been able to do.

“I don’t focus on any of that stuff. Again, like I said earlier, our job is to go out there and take a look and correct the things we need to correct each week,” Daboll said. “Focus on our improvement, some of the things we can do better. Build off some of the things we have done okay and get ready to play our next opponent. That’s all we can control.”

Ironically at the same time, there have been those that have thrown Daboll’s name out there for a coach of the year nod. Considering what he’s gotten out of his team so far this season, that doesn’t seem so far-fetched at the moment.

But again, Daboll isn’t worried about what others are saying and to him its the players and staff around him that have made him so successful.

“I’d say it’s all about the players. Give those guys credit,” Daboll said. “They’re the ones that come in every day, work extremely hard, do everything they can do during practice, in the film room. And I’d say the coaches do an excellent job – the trainers. It’s a team, everything is a team effort here. We’ve only played five games, so this is a very humbling league. It can get you quick.”