3 takeaways from Giants’ Week 9 loss to Commanders

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) is tackled by Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) while fighting for yards during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Another home game, another loss. For the first time since 2021 and for only the third time since 2000, the New York Giants have been swept in the season series against the Washington Commanders, falling 27-22 at home on Sunday and dropping to 2-7 on the season.

The Giants are only one of two remaining teams to yet pick up a win at home, and their season looks to be all but over with two months still to play. Here are three takeaways from their defeat to the Commanders.

1. Stop going for 2: The Giants lead the league in two-point conversion attempts per game with 0.7. However, they’re tied for dead last in converting them. They are 0-for-6 this season, and some of the attempts have been downright strange, most notably their attempt against the Steelers a week ago.

The Giants red zone offense is already the league’s worst. Their 40% touchdown rate in the 20 yards leading up to the goal line is by far the worst in the NFL, which makes it no surprise that their two-point conversion rate is even worse. After Daniel Jones bullied his way into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown run that sent a jolt of energy through the MetLife Stadium crowd, head coach Brian Daboll decided to try to cut the Commanders’ lead to six instead of seven. But the attempt was thwarted, killing Big Blue’s momentum before it could even begin.

“That’s something that we talk about during the week,” Daboll said after the game. “If we get in that situation, that’s what we’re going to do. But it’s analytics-based.”

Leaving points on the board is never ideal, and if the Giants are to take advantage of their scoring opportunities, going for two in unideal situations could be a good place to start.

2. The Giants should consider moving Darius Slayton before the deadline: Since joining the Giants back in 2019, Slayton has been one of the unsung heroes of the team. In 85 career appearances for the Giants across six seasons, he has 3,793 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

This season, while he has still hauled in 32 passes for 469 yards and a touchdown, he is a free agent at the end of the season. He could prove valuable to a number of contending teams looking for a wide receiver. He is a deep-ball threat, averaging around 15 yards per catch in his career, and that could play to the strengths of a lot of contending teams.

Along with Azeez Ojulari, Slayton is a player who may not be a Giant for much longer.

3. Nabers and Tracy need to be the focal points moving forward: The Eagles and Commanders are in a dead heat for the NFC East title, while the Giants and Cowboys are left gasping for air. With that being said, the Giants need to operate their offense through star rookie receiver Malik Nabers and breakout rookie running back Tyrone Tracy.

Both Nabers and Tracy have shown their ability to make things happen for the Giants offense, and big things will certainly be asked of them for years to come. Tracy has already rushed for over 125 yards in two games, and in nine games this season,he has rushed for 442

yards and two touchdowns.

After missing a pair of games due to a concussion, Nabers hasn’t been able to have the same impact he had before the injury, but he has been a diamond in the rough for the Giants thus far, with 557 yards and three touchdowns through seven games. Getting both rookies the ball will be key to their development moving forward.

