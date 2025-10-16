Giants trade rumors: Latest on Jakobi Meyers, Chris Olave, Jaylen Waddle

The New York Giants are not just on the prowl for an upgrade in their wide receiver room; they are going big-game hunting.

General manager Joe Schoen completed the first part of the plan by freeing up roughly $5 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of two big offseason additions, cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland. That has them sitting at roughly $7.5 million of cap space in total.

Now, they need to find the right fit.

Multiple reports in recent days have linked Jakobi Meyers of the Las Vegas Raiders, Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints, and Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins as potential trade targets for Big Blue.

Waddle is sinking with a nosediving Dolphins team that went from one of the league’s fastest, most exciting squads to a 1-5 disaster. He carries a cap hit just north of $8 million this season, which the Giants could make work.

The speedster, who is under contract through 2028, has reeled in 29 catches for 390 yards and three scores.

Meyers’ situation is a bit more precarious. The Raiders’ star has been vocal about wanting out of Vegas, but has a cap hit of $14 million before he becomes a free agent at the end of this season. A motivated Raiders team could make the financials work if the return is right, though. The 28-year-old has 29 catches for 329 yards on the season.

The 25-year-old Olave might be the most difficult to pry from the Saints, who would likely want to retain their star pass catcher. He has a $6.1 million cap hit before encountering a $15.4 million club option in 2026. The Ohio State product has 39 receptions for 342 yards and a touchdown.

A front-line receiver immediately softens the blow of losing Malik Nabers for the season after the Giants’ star sophomore tore his ACL in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. It has left the wide-receiver room woefully thin, especially with veteran Darius Slayton dealing with a hamstring issue. Wan’Dale Robinson is the only reliable receiver for Jaxson Dart to work with, while Lil’Jordan Humphries, Beaux Collins, and Jalin Hyatt fill the rest of the depth chart for now.

Landing another big receiver, though, teases a promising future of a two-headed monster in the aerial game for Dart next season once Nabers is back in the fold.

For more on the Giants, visit AMNY.com