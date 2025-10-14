Giants trade rumors: Big Blue looking for wide receiver upgrades

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates after a play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen staved off calls for their job for at least a week thanks to their 34-17 rout of the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night to improve to 2-4 on the season.

Rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo are proving to be a dynamic duo, and coordinator Shane Bowen’s more aggressive defense looked its best in quite some time.

Make no mistake, Schoen and Daboll’s desperation still very much exists, as 2025 is their last chance to prove to co-owner John Mara that they should keep their jobs. That’s why they are doing their due diligence on the open market to address one of their largest needs with the NFL’s trade deadline on Nov. 4.

Multiple reports have disclosed that the Giants are making calls around the league for wide receivers. Star pass-catcher Malik Nabers is done for the year after tearing his ACL in Week 4. What is left is an underwhelming collection of targets for Dart to work with, and it needs a considerable boost.

Veteran Darius Slayton, who struggled mightily in the Giants’ Week 5 letdown loss to the New Orleans Saints, is dealing with hamstring issues. Wan’Dale Robinson is serving as the No. 1 receiver in the interim, and looked good enough in the win against Philadelphia by reeling in six of seven targets for 84 yards and a score.

The organization still does not trust Jalin Hyatt, as he’s had just eight targets this season. Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Beaux Collins don’t inspire much confidence, either.

Aggression on the market is a good sign from the Giants, as it at least indicates that leadership is being proactive, even if the motivation is more about job-saving than competing. Regardless, it will not be easy. Big Blue has the least amount of cap space available in the NFL, which means a blockbuster is likely out of the question.

Still, some affordable options exist. The lowly Saints are going to get plenty of calls on their receivers and will likely be more motivated to retain Chris Olave rather than Rashid Shaheed. The 27-year-old Shaheed is an established deep threat that has averaged nearly 16 yards per reception throughout his career.

Jakobi Meyers remains unhappy with the Las Vegas Raiders, and a trade seems imminent this season. He is coming off his first career 1,000-yard campaign last year, though a teeming market would make it difficult for the Giants to nab him.

Then there is the allure of reuniting with 32-year-old Odell Beckham Jr., who has been around the team in recent weeks. Not only has he understandably lost a step after a career-worst year with the Miami Dolphins, but he is also set to serve a six-game PED suspension whenever he does sign with a team. That means if he would not be available until Week 13 at the very earliest.

