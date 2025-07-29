Day 6 of Giants training camp sees injury scare involving Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers appears to be okay after an injury scare during Giants training camp on July 29, 2025.

For most of Tuesday morning, Giants training camp felt like just another hot summer day in East Rutherford, NJ. Helmets were on, the pace was steady, and it seemed like Day 6 would pass without much drama.

And then Malik Nabers went down for a brief moment — leaving Big Blue in quite a scare.

The second-year wideout, who’s one of the most electric players in the league, hit the turf after blocking on a run play. He appeared to land on his left shoulder and stayed down for a few moments before slowly walking off the field with trainers.

Nabers would not return to practice. For a few seconds, the energy at Giants camp froze.

The team and fans have high hopes for Nabers, who was taken No. 6 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to be a game-changer on offense. Just days ago, he’d returned to full participation after dealing with a minor toe issue early in camp.

Initial reports from Jordan Raanan offered some relief. The injury appears to be minor, and according to sources, Nabers “seems OK” following a sideline evaluation. Trainers kept him out as a precaution, and there’s optimism the injury won’t cost him significant time, if any.

The Giants will likely proceed with caution over the next few practices. There’s no need to rush Nabers back, especially with preseason games approaching and a long season ahead. The hope now is that this was nothing more than a scare.

But for those few seconds on Day 6, the quiet buzz of training camp turned into dead silence. And that alone says just how important Malik Nabers already is to this team.