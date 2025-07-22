Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson among Giants things to watch at training camp 2025

Apr 25, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants first round draft picks, Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart pose for photos prior to the start of the press conference. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

Training camp has arrived for the New York Giants, with veteran officially reporting to team facilities on Tuesday before hitting the field for drills on Wednesday.

With a new-look team and newfound desperation, here are a few things to keep an eye on.

Daboll, Schoen’s hot seats now plugged in

This is it for head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. After nearly everything they touched went rotten last season, they have revamped the roster with the forboding threats of co-owner John Mara ringing in their ears: Either take a step forward in 2025 or hit the road.

A first look at the brain trust’s vision will be overanalyzed and even blown out of proportion by some, but that is the nature of the NFL content machine nowadays. It is important not to fall for the instantaneous hype, but developing cohesiveness and the raw talent from some of the younger players can at least provide an early inkling into who can be a difference-maker come the fall.

From Dart to Wilson

What are the Giants going to get out of the quarterback position this season, and who will be the man under center in the second half?

Russell Wilson has a lot to prove despite keeping the Pittsburgh Steelers afloat last year. The 36-year-old’s best days are behind him; that is obvious. But the Giants need a reliable game manager who can make the occasional big play to at least provide some stability after the failed Daniel Jones experiment and the nightmare carousel of passers last year.

Early connections with his receiving corps will do wonders to ease early tensions.

While Jameis Winston provides as capable a backup option as ever, rookie Jaxson Dart’s development will be of major interest amongst Giants fans as the quarterback of the future.

Daboll and Schoen traded back up into the first round to draft the Ole Miss product at 28th overall, 25 picks after coming away with Penn State stud edge rusher Abdul Carter. There will be growing pains, obviously, but a veteran-laden support system of Wilson and Winston should be invaluable.

Start your engines

Could defensive coordinator Shane Bowen deploy a NASCAR package, where interior defensive linemen are swapped out for more pure pass rushers?

The Giants certainly have the horsepower to do so. Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns are already an imposing duo, but the introduction of Carter, another edge rusher, provides an opportunity for different looks and more flexibility.

It will be a tricky balancing act. Carter could be lined up as more of an outside linebacker to avoid taking reps away from Thibodeaux or Burns or established interior linemen like superstar Dexter Lawrence. While contact is limited, training camp provides a first look at how they will line up.

